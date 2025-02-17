Chennai's new symphony

A slow, steady resurgence

Rooted in Carnatic tradition, Chennai’s concert culture has witnessed a gradual metamorphosis. “While classical music reigns supreme, alternative genres have clawed for space,” notes music journalist Raghavan MJ. “Independent acts now carve inroads, particularly among youth craving sounds beyond films and ragams.” Yet large-scale global concerts remain rare — unlike Mumbai, which hosted icons from Michael Jackson to Coldplay.

Even within Carnatic circles, change stirs. “UNESCO recognition was earned through our heritage, but today’s three-hour kutcheris prioritise technical prowess over the soul,” says Carnatic vocalist Girija Hariharan. Once marathon four-hour performances, concerts have now shrunk to 90 minutes with artistes cramming endless raga elaborations into five songs. “Audiences leave dissatisfied. The art often risks becoming a display, not an experience,” she adds.

Even as the classical roots run deep, Chennai’s independent music scene is reshaping its narrative. Sriram TK of the rock band Skrat offers a candid perspective: “Corporate-backed mega-events aren’t overshadowing regional acts — many feature local artistes as openers. But Bollywood dominates these lineups because audiences crave familiarity.”

He highlights structural challenges: bureaucratic red tape, limited exposure for independent musicians, and the public’s preference for Bollywood-driven “pop”. Festivals like Lollapalooza, Zero Festival and Covelong support indie music, but standalone gigs headlined by big pop acts contribute little to the independent scene.