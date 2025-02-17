Eyes that bestow fulfillment

Apart from Sarah’s dance, the high point of that evening’s performance was in the treatment of the musical as a dance composition. This may be a good starting point for those who complain that classical dance is too complex. It is true, Indian dance forms as a visual art hides layers. But only by engaging, will the abstractions within nature also spark. So, without much ado, to begin appreciating the choreography of Renjith, allow me to explain that the most ordinary way of interpreting the opening lines that calls out the Goddess’s name would be to strike a few poses showing the imagery of the Goddess, as she resides in Kanchipuram. But, Renjith stepped aside from all the clichés. Afterall, where is the intelligence in telling something that is already existing in plain sight? Instead of treating the name and form verbatim, he chose to showcase the ideal demands of a mad devotee. Playing on the undercurrent of the words, ‘kama’ meaning desire and ‘akshi’ meaning eyes, Renjith puts forth a question to his audience on what would be the highest desire worthy to ask from this deity, who bestows boon? When I went to compliment him backstage, he shared why he took to this way of looking at the verse, “Goddess Kamakshi is the Universal love. I wanted to first convey that our gaze which is outwardly searching all the time cannot move inward without getting one glance of Hers. Secondly, I also intended to suggest to an audience that to know the true nature of our ‘self’, it is important to look into Her eyes.”