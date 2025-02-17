Notes of global impact

From the meticulous world of finance to the soulful strains of Carnatic music, Vidya Subramanian’s journey has been anything but conventional. A Chartered Accountant with an MBA in Finance from Boston College and a CFA charter to her name, Vidya has seamlessly blended her love for music with entrepreneurship, creating a global platform for traditional Indian arts. Today, as the founder of the Vidya Subramanian Academy (VSA) and a recently named Vital Voices Visionaries Fellow, her work stands as a testament to the power of passion, purpose, and perseverance.

“I must say this twin journey in arts and entrepreneurship has happened organically over a period of nearly two decades,” she reflects. Having trained under maestro Lalgudi Jayaraman from the tender age of three, music was always a central part of her life. However, it was motherhood in 2004 that gave her the unexpected opportunity to pause her corporate career and focus on teaching Carnatic music, both in-person and online.

The idea for VSA was born out of necessity and vision. “When I started receiving more queries than I could handle as a stand-alone music teacher, my scientist husband and I brainstormed on how this need for high quality, customised online Carnatic music lessons could be the seed for a social enterprise,” she explains. But this wasn’t about profit maximisation. “I strongly felt that a corporate style venture with the goal of pure profit maximisation was not the right approach and decided to focus my energies on building a social enterprise which created opportunities for artistes and teachers (especially women) to work from home while providing a student-focused learning platform to a diverse body of learners.”