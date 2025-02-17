Suspected leak sparks explosion at Manali biogas plant; worker killed

CHENNAI: A worker was killed and another sustained burn injuries in an explosion at the control room of Chennai corporation’s Bio-CNG plant at Chinnasekkadu, on Manali Main Road around 10.15 pm on Saturday. The city corporation has constituted a team to identify the cause of the explosion.

The deceased was identified as Saravana Kumar (30), a native of Namakkal, who worked as an operations engineer at the plant. Bhaskar, a 36-year-old driver at the facility, suffered burns on his hands and is currently receiving treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. His condition is presently stable, said sources. The incident also resulted in a traffic pile-up in the area for several hours on Saturday night as nearby residents gathered around the facility.

Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health officials, who inspected the site, stated that the explosion did not appear to be a cylinder blast, as the pressure remains intact at 220 bar. “Given the intensity, it is unlikely to have been caused solely by an electrical short circuit or an AC fault. Preliminary findings suggest a minute gas leak from a nearby plant may have entered the confined control room through its window, allowing the gas to accumulate. An electric spark near the UPS in the room, which, in combination with the trapped gas could have triggered the explosion,” an official said.

Since the plant’s vessels are in an open space, any leaked gas would disperse into the air. “We couldn’t detect the gas leak due to the absence of gas detectors in the facility,” the official said, adding that this is only a possible scenario, and the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.