Bring in the tropical vibe

Common issues & fixes

Leaf burn or yellowing: Adjust light and watering — too much sun or water stress can cause discolouration.

White powdery insects: Wipe the leaves and treat with neem oil or insecticidal soap.

Propagation tips

The best way to propagate Areca Palms is by dividing plant pups (offsets) with intact roots from a mature plant. While they can be grown from seeds, germination is slow and less successful.

Super tip

Areca Palms thrive when moisture and light are balanced. If the leaves turn yellow, adjust watering or light conditions, and the plant will bounce back with fresh, healthy growth.

With minimal effort, the Areca Palm will reward you with a lush, tropical look all year round.