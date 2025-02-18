Chennai's Kasimedu harbour facelift work to be over in next few months

CHENNAI: Works are underway to transform the Chennai Fishing Harbour at Kasimedu under the Rs 127-crore modernisation project. The project, which aims to boost local fishermen’s livelihood, enhance regional trade and solidify Chennai’s role in India’s maritime sector, will be completed by mid-2025.

Though the project was approved on April 4, 2022, it faced delays due to the need for environmental clearance. The green nod was obtained on May 3, 2024, and the consent for establishment, on May 17, 2024. Work resumed in May 2024, and according to sources, 45% of the modrnisation work has been completed as on February 14, 2025.

According to official sources at Chennai Port Authority, the project received an initial administrative nod for Rs 97.95 crore with equal funding from the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Sagarmala Funding.

However, the cost of the project was reworked and it was split into two phases - Rs 116.39 crore for Phase 1 and Rs 10.60 crore for Phase 2, covering 18 key upgrades

The ship lift facility will centralise boat repairs, replacing the current scattered system. “This facility will provide a dedicated space equipped with advanced tools and technologies for the maintenance and repair of fishing vessels,” sources said.

Boats will be lifted out of the water for easy maintenance, reducing repair time and increasing vessel longevity. The civil works contract for this facility has already been awarded, with machinery tenders in progress. Better infrastructure includes well-lit roads, designated parking and enhanced security, making daily operations easier and more efficient, sources said.

With a modern fish handling shed, new sanitary complexes and a solid-liquid waste management system, the harbour will be cleaner, healthier and more sustainable, they added.

Major upgrades to the harbour