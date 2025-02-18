Frames that capture life's little moments

Art isn’t something you see on walls or stages — it fills everyday moments. From rustling leaves and swirling coffee to the rhythm of footsteps, there is a flair. If one could step back for a moment, stop and look around, they might notice art in the mundane.

Students of Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women and Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute capture these less-appreciated moments. “I started by observing there is beauty, rather art, in the little dance of her jhumka (earring) when she laughs,” says Nasreen Fathima, a final-year student.

Nasreen uncovers the magic nestled in the routine in her photo series, ‘On Board’. It takes the viewers through visuals she sees on a bus ride to her college — a woman sitting by the window gazes at buildings, a child clinging on to a wooden pole fearing she might fall, girls laughing, and men hanging on the footboard.

Along with Nasreen, 13 other students have displayed their work at the ongoing Kaana Katral — Learning to See, at VR Chennai. Visuals of a woman on the pedal of a sewing machine, a man covered by shelves of books, different emotions in the human eye, the history of Thirupaachi aruva (a weapon), a grandmother cooking and a lot more themes are explored at this month-long visual display.