Pickleball: Serving aces or aesthetics?

Have you ever thought that pickleball is just a version of tennis with a plastic racket? If you had asked Chennaiites about pickleball a year ago, you would have been met with blank stares or a casual “isn’t that something Americans play in their retirement homes?” Fast forward to today, and we’re inside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where the inaugural Tamil Nadu Pickleball Premier League (TNPPL) has transformed this once-dismissed game into a full-blown spectacle. Eight courts. Sixteen teams. 160 players. And a crowd that is invested for a sport they only learned about last week.
Pickleball, it seems, has officially arrived.
Inside the stadium
A mix of serious athletes, casual players, and spectators keep the stadium buzzing. In one corner, a group of college kids, led by Arjun, a mechanical engineering student, is debating paddle brands like they’ve been playing for years. Nearby, a couple is casually shopping for pickleball gear, even though the girl, Aruna Kamal, an influencer with a penchant for high-fashion sportswear, is very loudly saying, “I’m only buying this if it makes me look like I’m going to Wimbledon.”
For every seasoned player in team jerseys, there are at least five people in aesthetic tennis skirts and polos, soaking in the atmosphere. “I’ve never even played badminton, but I’ve been following pickleball on Instagram, and I love the vibe,” says Renita P, a 28-year-old content strategist adjusting the straps of her all-white tennis-core fit. “It’s like tennis but… more inclusive?”
And then there are the real enthusiasts — the ones who spend their weekends at East Coast courts, playing under the sun, discussing paddle weights like it’s life or death. “This is not just a casual hobby for me,” says Likith P, a 42-year-old entrepreneur, with his paddle firmly in hand. “I was a tennis player first, but I switched because this sport is way more social. You can just show up, find a game, and by the end of the night, you have a whole new friend group.”
Meanwhile, on the courts, the matches are electric. The winners Cheeky Cheetahs to runners Salem Slammers, each bring their own flair, making every match a thrilling display of strategy, style, and energy.
Each match is louder than expected, with teams shouting across the court, crowds cheering for every point, and some players even dropping their paddles dramatically after a winning shot. This sport isn’t just a weekend hobby — people care.
Here to win
For those who still think pickleball is just a passing trend, Rajath Kamal would like a word. As the owner of the Chennai Super Dinkers, he’s not just here for fun — he’s here to build a serious team.
“I come from a table tennis background,” he explains. “At first, I was just dealing in pickleball equipment. But after I started playing, I fell in love with it. I wanted to be involved.” His team is full of players who have represented India in table tennis, including Abhishek, a Commonwealth-level TT player. “Pickleball is growing, and we’re here to win.”
Then there’s Vasudevan Kothandaraman, who picked up pickleball just two years ago and is now competing at the national level. “This game is easy to pick up, play and fall in love with!” he says. “It combines the best of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, and also provides a very high degree of social interaction and exchange in its community between and amongst its most passionate ‘picklers’.”
Sasha Bartley has a similar story — except she only started playing six months ago. “I used to play badminton, but once I tried pickleball, I got hooked,” she says, grinning mid-match. “It’s fast, fun, and really easy to get into.”
The origins
For those wondering how pickleball went from a niche hobby to a stadium event, K Mohit Kumar, general secretary of the TNPA, breaks it down: “The launch of the league is to leverage the growing interest in pickleball in India. By organising a premier league, the TNPA can attract more players, sponsors, and fans, ultimately contributing to the sport’s growth in the state.”
Pickleball may not be the IPL, but its auction had its own fair share of drama. Held at a reputed hotel in Chennai, 16 team owners came in with strategies, hoping to build their dream teams from the 225 registered players.
The biggest shock? Star player Venkatesh N went for his base price to i5, while 50+ category player Nirmal Kumar became the most expensive bid of the auction, landing a spot with Tirchi Thumbis. “We knew there would be surprises,” Mohit says, “but this one definitely caught everyone off guard.”
Pickleball culture
Beyond the competition, the pickleball lifestyle is becoming something of a phenomenon. There’s an entire stall selling designer paddles, because apparently, pickleball gear has gone from functional to fashionable. Next to it, a pop-up offering more in every colour imaginable. People who have never touched a racket are picking out paddles.
“It’s like the ‘tennis aesthetic’ without the gatekeeping,” jokes one spectator. “I feel like in a year, every influencer in Chennai is going to have a pickleball moment.” Honestly, he might not be wrong.
For some, it’s a trend; an extension of the tennis-core aesthetic and a chance to wear pleated skirts and polos without committing to the sport. But for many, it’s more.
Take Pramila Santhosh, who showed up just to watch her husband play and somehow found herself fully invested. “I had no idea people took this so seriously,” she says, balancing her three-year-old daughter on her hip. “My daughter doesn’t know what’s happening, but she claps every time the ball goes over the net, so I think she’s a fan.”
What’s the verdict?
Whether you’re a serious player, a casual enthusiast, or just here to curate the perfect tennis-core aesthetic, the game is growing fast.
As pickleball coach Jayesh Purandar puts it, “Pickleball is rising because it’s accessible. You don’t need expensive coaching or years of experience — you just need a paddle, a ball, and a few hours before you’re completely obsessed.”
With the TNPPL’s massive turnout, it’s clear that this is just the beginning. The skeptics may roll their eyes, but those on the court? They know they’re part of something bigger.
Whether you’re here to compete, socialise, or just serve looks, one thing is clear: Pickleball in Chennai is no longer just a niche sport.