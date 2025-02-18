Pickleball: Serving aces or aesthetics?

Have you ever thought that pickleball is just a version of tennis with a plastic racket? If you had asked Chennaiites about pickleball a year ago, you would have been met with blank stares or a casual “isn’t that something Americans play in their retirement homes?” Fast forward to today, and we’re inside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where the inaugural Tamil Nadu Pickleball Premier League (TNPPL) has transformed this once-dismissed game into a full-blown spectacle. Eight courts. Sixteen teams. 160 players. And a crowd that is invested for a sport they only learned about last week.

Pickleball, it seems, has officially arrived.

Inside the stadium

A mix of serious athletes, casual players, and spectators keep the stadium buzzing. In one corner, a group of college kids, led by Arjun, a mechanical engineering student, is debating paddle brands like they’ve been playing for years. Nearby, a couple is casually shopping for pickleball gear, even though the girl, Aruna Kamal, an influencer with a penchant for high-fashion sportswear, is very loudly saying, “I’m only buying this if it makes me look like I’m going to Wimbledon.”

For every seasoned player in team jerseys, there are at least five people in aesthetic tennis skirts and polos, soaking in the atmosphere. “I’ve never even played badminton, but I’ve been following pickleball on Instagram, and I love the vibe,” says Renita P, a 28-year-old content strategist adjusting the straps of her all-white tennis-core fit. “It’s like tennis but… more inclusive?”

And then there are the real enthusiasts — the ones who spend their weekends at East Coast courts, playing under the sun, discussing paddle weights like it’s life or death. “This is not just a casual hobby for me,” says Likith P, a 42-year-old entrepreneur, with his paddle firmly in hand. “I was a tennis player first, but I switched because this sport is way more social. You can just show up, find a game, and by the end of the night, you have a whole new friend group.”

Meanwhile, on the courts, the matches are electric. The winners Cheeky Cheetahs to runners Salem Slammers, each bring their own flair, making every match a thrilling display of strategy, style, and energy.

Each match is louder than expected, with teams shouting across the court, crowds cheering for every point, and some players even dropping their paddles dramatically after a winning shot. This sport isn’t just a weekend hobby — people care.