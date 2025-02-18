Satsang, prayers mark temple fest

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi attended the Brahmasthanam Temple Fest at Virugambakkam. She was greeted by distinguished guests including Raman, former secretary to the Government of India, Selvam, vice chairman of VIT, Arjun Murthy, a BJP representative, Ponni, deputy head of CRPF Civil Aviation Security Chennai, and Shail Manavi, director of Mosil Lubricants. Clothing and financial assistance were distributed to Amrita SREE women self-help group members. This was followed by sessions of satsang, meditation, peace prayers, and bhajans led by Amma. She embraced each devotee well into the late hours of the night.

Speaking at the 35th anniversary of the temple she consecrated in 1990, Amma said, “Many act without thinking and think without acting. When a thought rises in our mind, it immediately manifests as words or actions. There is no time gap between our thoughts and actions. As a result, we are unable to control our emotions. When the light of awareness shines, there will be a time gap between our thoughts and our actions.”