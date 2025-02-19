Gabby and Darsana's healing melodies and soul-touching tales

You have the Opera, which carries you through love, revenge, and longing, and the Baul, guiding you through its mystical verses. It is the music and the words they weave together that lift you into a space of pure ecstasy. And here, you have Gabby and Darsana, ready to touch your heart with their gentle words and harmonies.
In a city like Chennai, where art and culture often compete for the spotlight, these unique artists have found a way to blend storytelling, music, and raw emotion into something that heals the heart. Gabriel, aka Gabby, and Darsana, aged 25 and 24, respectively, are both pursuing psychology and are more than just collaborators; they are a living example of how art can heal and transform.
Gabby, a creative director and founder of Kika Productions, He hails from North Madras he used to work in a call centre before stepping into this industry, On a random day he came across a post on the open mic and thought of giving it a host and that's how everything changed. Now he runs Kika Productions an agency in Chennai known for its open mics that provide independent artists a platform to showcase their talents. His creativity doesn't stop there; he is also a storyteller, composer, and singer.
Darsana, who is from Kerala, shares a love for writing, dancing, and art. She never imagined that her passion for words would lead her to the stage. She recalls a time when writing was something she just did for herself, with no thought of sharing it with the world. "I never thought I’d get into writing," she admits. "But when I started posting and people responded, I realised maybe I do have something."
It all began with an unassuming moment. Gabby casually invited Darsana to join him for a shoot one morning. “I just told her, ‘I’m going for a shoot today, do you want to join?’” Gabby remembers. What was meant to be a spontaneous collaboration turned into something much more. The duo filmed just one video that day, with no expectations or big plans. Within three days, the video had touched one million views. That moment marked the beginning of something extraordinary, a partnership that would soon take on a life of its own. "We started creating content regularly, and the response from the audience was overwhelming," Gabby recalls.
There’s a certain magic that exists when two people with a shared sense of creative vision meet. Gabby reflects on their first interaction, “There are certain people you meet, and you just know you’re meant to work with them. When I first saw Darsana perform at my open mic, I knew. She had a way with words, something raw and real. She could say in two minutes what others might take seven minutes to say, and it still felt complete. She doesn’t waste time, and for me, that’s something powerful.”
But it wasn’t until Darsana's friend asked her to attend Gabby's open mic that Darsana truly began to understand storytelling. 'I remember seeing him perform for the first time, and I was amazed by his storytelling. He told a story about a prostitute and her son, and I thought, “I could never tell this story the way he did.” He has this incredible gift of oration, of making a story feel alive.'"
Gabby recounts why he chose that topic for his storytelling. 'I had worked with trans people and understood their struggles. I felt their experiences should be known to the world.'
Their recent show, performed for the first time on February 15th, was a testament to their growth. It wasn’t just a performance; it was a healing experience for both the artists and the audience. The two of them admit that every time they perform, the emotions are so raw that one of them ends up crying after each show.
The show, titled Kaadhal Konjam – A Musical Storytelling Show, took the audience on a journey of love, friendship, long distance, and promises, told through music and words. Gabriel Gladson, aka Gabby, and Darsana, featuring Judah, provided a heartwarming experience, sharing hope and love through stories that continue to resonate long after the performance ended.
'Each video we post, each performance we give, carries an emotion with it. It’s something we feel deeply,' Gabby explains. 'The content we create is sensitive it’s about stories we wish we’d heard from someone else, words we wish we’d spoken aloud.
The duo’s performances are often spontaneous. "We never really script most of what we say. We just go with the flow," Darsana says, adding that while their approach might seem casual, it’s actually an essential part of the healing process they want to share with their audience. "We are not healed people healing others. We are growing with the audience. It’s a journey we all take together, every time we perform," she explains.
Gabby and Darsana’s concept of musical storytelling emerged organically. "When I started performing, my shows were emotionally intense to the point where people would leave in tears. I realised I needed to add something uplifting, something that would leave people with a sense of hope," Gabby explains. The collaboration with Darsana has only enhanced this dynamic, with her ability to seamlessly add music into their storytelling process. "Even if I drop a song halfway, Darsana will just pick it up and complete it. She has this natural gift," Gabby says, grinning.
Their chemistry extends to their shared sense of humour and mutual admiration. Darsana smiles when she talks about their collaborations, saying, "Whenever we finish a video, Gabby texts me and says, 'Hey, that was amazing.' And we both genuinely mean it. It’s not from a place of ego but from a place of genuine comfort and satisfaction." Gabby, too, agrees that their connection is more about comfort than pride. "When we create something we love, it’s more about appreciating the moment. Every video has its own colour, its own tone. We want our audience to feel something when they watch."
They also use color psychology to enhance their videos. Gabby, a self-proclaimed lover of direction and visuals, notes that different color tones evoke different emotions. "For example, our songs might have a pinkish tone, and the more serious content will be in a yellowish hue," he explains. "It’s about making people feel comfortable when they watch, guiding them through the emotion we want to convey."
As aspiring psychologists, Darsana and Gabby’s understanding of human behavior helps them craft performances that are not only deeply emotional but also deeply empathetic. They are committed to breaking down barriers and encouraging vulnerability, hoping to create a world where emotions are acknowledged and accepted. "We want people to know it’s okay to be vulnerable, to deal with their emotions," Darsana shares. "If we can help even one person feel comfortable with their own emotions, I think we’ve won."
When TNIE interviewed Gabby and Darsana, they were asked to have a spontaneous conversation. Without missing a beat, they created a playful yet deep exchange, using the metaphor of a tree and a girl. Gabby, as the tree, spoke of protecting Darsana, the girl sitting beneath him, from the sun. Darsana, in turn, shared how she only notices his beauty through her camera lens. This is how their conversation flowed.
Gabby, speaking as the tree, said, “I am a tree, you are that girl. Through my eyes, you look so beautiful, and I cannot leave you under the sun, but still, you go. But I can’t leave you toward the sun.” Darsana, as the girl, replied, “I only tend to see your beauty when I’m taking pictures. When my camera is out, I’ll take a picture with you amidst the trees. I’ll put it on Instagram, but beyond that, I don’t really see you much.” The conversation then turned deeper when Gabby asked, “When my leaves fall onto you, do you feel like a heroine?” Darsana humorously admitted, “Honestly, I feel irritated at that moment, but if a camera is pointed at me, I would see it as aesthetic, with the right lighting and music.” Gabby then joked, “Have you ever wanted to touch the sky? You can only do so by climbing me.” Darsana replied, “Yes, I’m going to use you.” This playful, yet introspective conversation revealed their unique bond and their ability to express complex ideas with humor and ease.
Their work has already begun to make a difference in people’s lives. Gabby and Darsana regularly receive messages from their audience, with people opening up about their personal struggles. "One message stood out to me," says Gabby, "It was from a boy whose mother had passed away, and he hadn’t cried since her death. After watching our video, he started crying.
For Darsana, their mission to heal through art is simple yet powerful: "We all need to stop comparing ourselves to others. We need to be at our own pace, and that’s okay." Gabby sums up their philosophy by saying, "We’re not here to provide all the answers. We just want to create a space where people feel heard, where they feel seen."
Gabby and Darsana aren’t just creating stunning art they’re fostering a community. A community that embraces vulnerability, nurtures growth, and cherishes emotional expression. Through their performances and the words they speak, they’re healing not only themselves but also the hearts of those who experience their work.
In a world where storytelling is often drowned out by noise, Gabby and Darsana make sure it’s not just heard, but deeply felt. In a city where many artists go unnoticed, they’re ensuring that their voices raw, real, and full of emotion resonate and leave a lasting impact.
While musical storytelling has existed in various forms across cultures, Gabby and Darsana have elevated it by infusing a powerful healing element. By weaving emotional depth and self-care into their craft, they’ve taken storytelling to a whole new level, creating an experience that nurtures the soul.