Gabby and Darsana's healing melodies and soul-touching tales

You have the Opera, which carries you through love, revenge, and longing, and the Baul, guiding you through its mystical verses. It is the music and the words they weave together that lift you into a space of pure ecstasy. And here, you have Gabby and Darsana, ready to touch your heart with their gentle words and harmonies.

In a city like Chennai, where art and culture often compete for the spotlight, these unique artists have found a way to blend storytelling, music, and raw emotion into something that heals the heart. Gabriel, aka Gabby, and Darsana, aged 25 and 24, respectively, are both pursuing psychology and are more than just collaborators; they are a living example of how art can heal and transform.

Gabby, a creative director and founder of Kika Productions, He hails from North Madras he used to work in a call centre before stepping into this industry, On a random day he came across a post on the open mic and thought of giving it a host and that's how everything changed. Now he runs Kika Productions an agency in Chennai known for its open mics that provide independent artists a platform to showcase their talents. His creativity doesn't stop there; he is also a storyteller, composer, and singer.

Darsana, who is from Kerala, shares a love for writing, dancing, and art. She never imagined that her passion for words would lead her to the stage. She recalls a time when writing was something she just did for herself, with no thought of sharing it with the world. "I never thought I’d get into writing," she admits. "But when I started posting and people responded, I realised maybe I do have something."