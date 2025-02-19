Judge bins plea to prevent damage to golf course on MRC premises

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Madras Gymkhana Club seeking to restrain the government from damaging the golf course located in the premises of the Madras Race Club (MRC) at Guindy in Chennai.

Finding that the petitioner-club does not hold any rights on the said land which was actually leased out to the MRC, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the petition for want of merits.

He noted that the application of the club was dismissed already as the land in question belongs to the government and the lease with MRC was terminated. The plea that it co-existed with MRC does not confer any legal rights or locus standi, the court added.

Additional advocate general J Ravindran, appearing for the government, contended that the petitioner does not hold right, title or interest over the demised premises. The entire land measuring about 160 acre was leased out only to MRC which seemingly granted an unlawful permission to the Gymkhana Club for the golf course.