Secrets from a Sindhi kitchen

Your book mentions that Sindhi cooking follows Ayurvedic principles. How do these guidelines help choose and combine ingredients?

A lot of our Sindhi cooking is based on Ayurvedic principles, if you notice how the recipes are structured. The dish seyal teevan is a classic example of that. No garlic in any of the dried beans like chickpea, even lotus stem recipes because we treat them like meat. By the same token, we don’t use ginger with fish. For oily fish, the use of onion and garlic is minimal like in the case of pallah or hilsa, our favourite fish.

How would you describe the use of spices in Sindhi cuisine?

The use of spices is restrained. Less is more for us. Some of our dishes contain two spices — black pepper and green cardamom. Many a times we sprinkle spices at the end, after cooking just for the aroma. Of course, garlic, onion, or ginger are all aromatics rather than spices.

The use of garlic is balanced with onions as both are alliums and cancel each other out. For example, with meat, we tend to use very little or no garlic, as meat is a heavy ingredient. Hence if onions are already present, we don’t use garlic. Cooked onion and garlic have a large sulphur content that gives you the feeling of heaviness and bloating, and hence should never be used together.

How important are such deeply-rooted books in keeping the culture alive and passing it on to the next generations?

Gen Y and Z have grown up with so many influences around them, so there needs to be something to keep them grounded in tradition when they get tired of social media trends and narratives. That’s what I say to all my nieces and nephews, that I have written this book for them. At some point, when they miss home food, they can pick up my book and start cooking from it.