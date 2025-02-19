Two money mules held in Rs 1.5 crore online trading scam in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two money mules have been arrested in a case where a civil engineer from Mangadu was duped of Rs 1.56 crore in an online trading scam. The cybercrime wing of the Avadi Central Crime Branch (CCB) said the two provided their bank accounts for the fraudulent transactions and for transferring the money abroad. Police have arrested A Ajith Kumar (29) of Sivagangai and P Prakash (41) of Puducherry, and are investigating the money trail to identify the masterminds.

According to police sources, the victim, Jayaraman (55), received a WhatsApp advertisement last June promoting online trading with assured 100% profit. After responding to the message, he was added to a group on the platform.

“There were more than a hundred members in the group, and many of them were posting messages about getting high returns for their investment. A person in the group would instruct others on how to invest. Some of the members even messaged Jayaraman privately.

Believing it to be true, he started investing Rs 5,000, and until July 2024, he had invested Rs 1.56 crore. He would send the money to the bank account that was given in the group,” a police officer told TNIE.

Jayaraman realised he had been cheated when he was unable to transfer his displayed profits to his bank account and filed a police complaint in September.