After years of delay, SP Koil bridge opened for traffic in Chennai

CHENNAI: A long-standing demand of the residents of Singaperumal Koil and its surrounding areas has finally been fulfilled with the partial opening of a rail overbridge (RoB) on Wednesday.

The RoB was proposed to replace level crossing gate 47 between Singaperumal Koil and Guduvanchery railway stations, thereby decongesting the GST Road.

The state highways minister, EV Velu, inaugurated three arms of the rotary-type RoB. These include unidirectional two-lane arms facilitating traffic from Chengalpattu to Tambaram, and a bi-directional four-lane arm enabling movement between Chengalpattu and Sriperumbudur, as well as Sriperumbudur and Tambaram.

The remaining three arms, which will cater to traffic from Tambaram towards Chengalpattu and another route towards East Coast Road, are 75% complete and expected to be operational within six months. The total project cost amounts to Rs 138.27 crore.

Official sources from the highways and the railways said vehicles from Tambaram can make a U-turn after detouring 200m before the RoB and use the bridge to access the Sriperumbudur highway. “The decision on permanently closing LC gate 47 will be taken based on the collector’s recommendation. Now that the RoB is functional, vehicles can utilise it in both directions,” an official stated.