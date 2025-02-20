Heroism or hardship: The mask of glorification

This week, an image and a brief video clip of a uniformed Indian Railway Protection Force constable with a sleeping baby strapped to her chest has made the rounds online and in headlines. Constable Reena was on duty, patrolling the New Delhi Railway Station. She had been asked to return to work despite being on leave in order to manage the crowds at the station: a stampede on February 15, attributed to conflicting announcements regarding a special pilgrimage train to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, had resulted in 18 deaths. RPF India posted the clip on February 17 with the following caption: “She serves, she nurtures, she does it all — A mother, a warrior, standing tall… Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day.”

These valorising sentiments were predictably echoed in the initial public response to the footage. Praise was lavished on the constable and the Force, and the latter garnered the positive PR that the video and image were no doubt intended to. Questions about negligence or incompetence on the part of the authorities, or unsafe working conditions and unfair labour practices, were held at bay at least for a bit while people swooned in admiration, taking their cue from the caption. In India: unknown numbers of people die from stampedes, from diseases, from infrastructural leniency and from poverty. All one has to do is invoke the sacrosanct trope of the self-sacrificing mother and all is forgiven (by the by-and-large unaffected, of course).