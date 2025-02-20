North Chennai to soon surpass other parts of city in development: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that North Chennai will soon surpass other parts of the city in development, ensuring a better quality of life for its residents. He was speaking during a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) housing allotment event at Don Bosco School.

The CM noted that North Chennai in the past was often neglected in terms of development, but he said the DMK government is committed to transforming it into a hub of progress. The Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam, which was launched at Rs 1,000 crore, has now expanded up to Rs 6,400 crore, he said.

Stalin distributed housing allotment orders to 712 beneficiaries across multiple projects during the event.

The allotments included 160 units in the Chandra Yogi Samadhi project scheme, 384 in the Sathya Vani Muthu Nagar scheme, and 168 in the Radha Krishna Puram scheme. To ease financial burdens, the beneficiary contribution to the Chandra Yogi Samadhi project was reduced to Rs 83,000, payable over 20 years, while contributions to the other two projects were fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh, with Rs 625 monthly installments over two decades.