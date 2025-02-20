North Chennai to soon surpass other parts of city in development: CM Stalin
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that North Chennai will soon surpass other parts of the city in development, ensuring a better quality of life for its residents. He was speaking during a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) housing allotment event at Don Bosco School.
The CM noted that North Chennai in the past was often neglected in terms of development, but he said the DMK government is committed to transforming it into a hub of progress. The Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam, which was launched at Rs 1,000 crore, has now expanded up to Rs 6,400 crore, he said.
Stalin distributed housing allotment orders to 712 beneficiaries across multiple projects during the event.
The allotments included 160 units in the Chandra Yogi Samadhi project scheme, 384 in the Sathya Vani Muthu Nagar scheme, and 168 in the Radha Krishna Puram scheme. To ease financial burdens, the beneficiary contribution to the Chandra Yogi Samadhi project was reduced to Rs 83,000, payable over 20 years, while contributions to the other two projects were fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh, with Rs 625 monthly installments over two decades.
Highlighting the DMK-led government’s initiatives for the welfare of the urban poor, the chief minister stated that the government is constructing 44,609 housing units across 131 locations in 23 districts at a cost of Rs 5,059.28 crore. So far, allotment orders have been issued to 55,898 beneficiaries.
In addition, the resettlement assistance for temporarily relocated families has been tripled from Rs 8,000 to Rs 24,000, benefiting over 10,081 families with Rs 23.96 crore disbursed.
He also highlighted the launch of “Nam Kudiyiruppu Nam Poruppu” scheme, promoting resident welfare associations for tenement upkeep. With 694 associations formed and 558 registered, Rs 6.3 crore has been granted under the scheme, said an official release.
Stalin further highlighted the welfare initiatives of the government, including the CM Breakfast Scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan, and Pudhumai Pen. He stressed that the government is committed to fulfilling not only the promises made in the election manifesto but also initiatives beyond it. The chief minister stated that 90% of the election manifesto has been fulfilled, while the remaining is in progress.
Several ministers and officials participated in the event.