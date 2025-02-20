Officials inspect stalls at Elliots Beach, five kg of stale fish seized

CHENNAI: Five kg of stale and decayed fish was seized during the inspection by Food Safety and Fisheries Department officials at 12 fish stalls in Elliots Beach, Besant Nagar, on Wednesday. The officials have instructed the fish vendors to obtain a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration.

According to officials, during the inspection, more than 11 varieties of fish including red snapper and seer fish samples were taken. The samples were handed over to the laboratory for microbiological test.

Further action will be taken after the report. A special programme on food safety training and certification will be organised for fish vendors to sensitise them on food safety and fish meat hygiene.

The officials also warned erring vendors they will be issued notice under FSS Act and directed them to comply with the licensing conditions.