Punchlines or crossing the line?

median gets up on stage and he is welcomed with hoots and cheers. As he goes on with his set, he makes a joke, rather poses a riddle, taking a dig at persons with disabilities.

“What’s one thing a paralysed person cannot do? Stand-up comedy.”

Did you laugh? Did you flinch? Did you immediately check if it was okay to laugh?

That’s the thing about dark comedy — it’s not just about pushing boundaries; it’s about making you laugh at the uncomfortable truths you’d rather ignore. But where do you draw the line? Racism? Cancer? Or is it simply whatever makes people uncomfortable enough to question whether they should be laughing at all? And in 2025, where stand-up sets are dissected faster than a viral tweet, the debate is louder than ever: Is dark humour a fearless art form, or just a cheap shot disguised as wit?

What do the comedians say?

If anyone understands the fine line between humour and offence, it’s the people who walk it for a living. Chennai’s comedians have their own rules, their own limits, and, of course, their own battles with audiences who love a good laugh — until they don’t.

“Is this joke necessary?” – Monika Dhayalan

As an improv comedian, RJ and comedian (of The Hysterical) Monika’s jokes are often spontaneous, but she has a clear boundary. “I always ask myself: Is this joke really necessary? Sometimes people say things just for shock value. I don’t appreciate humour that targets vulnerable groups — it’s someone’s pain, and I don’t want to exploit that for a few laughs.” She acknowledges that Chennai’s stand-up scene is still small, but dark humour does have an audience. “There are shows that specialise in it, but for now, it’s a niche crowd. As more comedians and audiences come in, we’ll have a better idea of where the line is.” For her, comedy is a two-way street. “A comedian’s goal is to make people laugh — brownie points for making them think. But if we nitpick everything, we might forget to laugh altogether.”