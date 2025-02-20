Rs 100 crore spent to refurbish landmark hotel in Chennai

CHENNAI: The iconic Raintree Hotel on Anna Salai got a Rs 100 crore facelift and a swanky new identity.

Now officially part of French hospitality giant Accor’s Pullman Hotels and Resorts, the revamped space promises high-end luxury—with a sprinkle of home-style cooking.

C Subba Reddy, Managing Director of Ceebros Group revealed that apart from the building itself, nearly everything else has been swapped out. There’s a special focus on catering to Korean and Japanese guests who like to take control of their own kitchen affairs.

Accor Asia’s Chief Operating Officer Gareth Simmons called it a “first” for South India and the second Pullman in the country. The first one landed in Delhi back in 2014. While being silent on total investments, Simmons hinted that Accor’s expansion game is strong, with eyes set on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Sprawling across 5,000 square meters, Pullman Chennai on Anna Salai comes packed with 232 plush rooms and all the high-tech frills.

Raintree Hotel in Teynampet officially called it a day in February last year, though the other one in St Mary's Road will retain the name.