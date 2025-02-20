When art gets intimate

Anyone who has watched Indian movies from the eras that preceded the 90s would know that scripts had clear demarcations for every character and they never overlapped. The bad ones remained villains, the hero never lost sight of his nobility, and the women were pretty angels who cooked and loved. So, who took care of the Indian audience’s thirst for lust? The vamp, of course! This femme fatale wore bright red lipstick and glittering, provocative clothes and typically appeared for just one jiggly dance to entertain cigar-smoking mafia dons and their henchmen in a sleazy club. This was absolutely necessary to ensure that every aspect of the audience’s yearnings was tackled. This distinction also undoubtedly made sure that passion never stepped on the toes of the virtuous and always remained on the fringes, ready to titillate when needed.

Art, though, has never been bound by such compartments. The heroines could dance, strip, or seduce. Depictions of nudity and sexual activities have never been taboo in art from time immemorial. The Venus of Willendorf, a small sculpture dating back to 30,000 years ago, is not just nude but has exaggerated sexual features, probably portraying female fertility. Phallus sculptures too abound in several cultures and the intention was certainly not eroticism. Artefacts with images of explicit heterosexual sex have been discovered in ancient Mesopotamia. The Turin Erotic Papyrus created in 1500 BC and referred to as the world’s first men’s mag, is the only erotic scroll painting to have survived from ancient Egypt.