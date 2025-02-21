Top cops of south Indian states hold meet on inter-state crime

CHENNAI: Strengthening the fight against inter-state crimes, senior police officials from southern states met virtually on Thursday to discuss strategies against criminal gangs, illegal weapons, red sanders smuggling, and contraband trade. DGP Shankar Jiwal, who inaugurated the meeting virtually, called for coordinated efforts and measurable outcomes in tackling organised crime.

Officials from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep shared intelligence on inter-state criminals, financial investigations, and border surveillance. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in executing warrants, arresting offenders, and using technology to track criminal activities.

This meeting was part of the Southern State DsGP Coordination Conference 2024, held in Chennai in October last year under the Tamil Nadu CM’s leadership. The conference focused on smuggling, cybercrime, left-wing extremism, and interstate security challenges.

Following this, the first quarterly meeting on left-wing extremism and terrorism took place in Tirupati on February 18. With a system in place for intelligence sharing, financial tracking, and border vigilance, states aim to curb inter-state crime through regular meetings.