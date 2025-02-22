Arti Bagdy's ABFC Spring Edit 2025: A celebration of Indian fashion and sustainability

For fashion enthusiasts, this edit will feature a stunning lineup of contemporary collections. Brands like Vaayu, Asaavari, KLOZET9, and Studio Vie offer elegance perfect for the season. Those looking for a fusion of Indian and Western styles will find pieces from OJA Culture, Spree, and Studio Avow, designed with modern sophistication in mind. When it comes to occasion wear, attendees can choose from collections by Nazar by Indu Abbot, Rutuja Thomas, Prashant Chouhan, and Heritage Couture.

For those who appreciate heritage, ABFC also showcases handwoven saris and exquisite embroidery from Rashi from Kashi, Kinshuk, and House of Sukoon. The collection also has accessories, with designer bags from Bousni, chic eyewear from Eyecandy, and statement hair accessories from Simran’s Collection, all available for purchase. “We look for designers who manufacture and design their own garments, ensuring that every piece is unique and has the finesse that matches the level of luxury we stand for,” Arti says.

The Spring Edit is also an evolution in line with the global push towards sustainability. It features collections made from natural fabrics such as handwoven cotton, linen, and silk. Arti says, “Indian fashion is booming. We have the artisans, the embroiderers, and the ability to embellish garments in ways no other country can replicate.”

The event will run today from 11 am to 8 pm at Hyatt Regency Chennai.