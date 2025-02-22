Arti Bagdy's ABFC Spring Edit 2025: A celebration of Indian fashion and sustainability

In recent years, Chennai has seen an exciting fashion revolution. Arti Bagdy, is an influential figure in this transformation with her Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC), what started as a personal passion project has blossomed into one of the most awaited events. Reflecting on her journey which started almost two decades ago, Arti shares, “I wanted to bring in the concept of having more than eight to ten designers under one roof in Chennai, offering people a chance to choose from a variety of styles and to personalise the garments to their liking. Back then, boutiques were relatively unknown in the city, and I saw an opportunity to change that.”
Exclusive elegance
The ABFC Spring Edit 2025, which was inaugurated on Friday, promises to be another milestone in her mission to bring the finest Indian designers together under one roof. “ABFC isn’t just an exhibition — it’s a style destination. This Spring Edit is all about discovering stunning, one-of-a-kind pieces that you won’t find anywhere else,” says Arti.
Guests can immerse themselves in a world of jewellery and fashion. Fine jewellery will be showcased by renowned names such as PC Totuka & Sons, Vasundhara Diamond Roof, and Pradeep Poddar Jewellers. Those seeking something bold can explore destination jewellery from Amazing Jewel and Kalon Jewellery.
For fashion enthusiasts, this edit will feature a stunning lineup of contemporary collections. Brands like Vaayu, Asaavari, KLOZET9, and Studio Vie offer elegance perfect for the season. Those looking for a fusion of Indian and Western styles will find pieces from OJA Culture, Spree, and Studio Avow, designed with modern sophistication in mind. When it comes to occasion wear, attendees can choose from collections by Nazar by Indu Abbot, Rutuja Thomas, Prashant Chouhan, and Heritage Couture.
For those who appreciate heritage, ABFC also showcases handwoven saris and exquisite embroidery from Rashi from Kashi, Kinshuk, and House of Sukoon. The collection also has accessories, with designer bags from Bousni, chic eyewear from Eyecandy, and statement hair accessories from Simran’s Collection, all available for purchase. “We look for designers who manufacture and design their own garments, ensuring that every piece is unique and has the finesse that matches the level of luxury we stand for,” Arti says.
The Spring Edit is also an evolution in line with the global push towards sustainability. It features collections made from natural fabrics such as handwoven cotton, linen, and silk. Arti says, “Indian fashion is booming. We have the artisans, the embroiderers, and the ability to embellish garments in ways no other country can replicate.”
The event will run today from 11 am to 8 pm at Hyatt Regency Chennai.