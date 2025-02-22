Broadway bus terminus relocation to Royapuram aims to reduce MTC trips

CHENNAI: The relocation of the Broadway bus terminus to Royapuram to facilitate the construction of an integrated multi-modal complex building at Broadway is expected to reduce the number of trips operated by the MTC.

According to official sources, 840 buses are currently operated from the Broadway bus terminus across 162 routes every day connecting areas such as Tambaram, Guindy, Ennore, Tiruvottiyur, Thiruvanmiyur, Kovalam, Anna Nagar and Poonamallee. Of these, 400 to 450 buses, primarily from the western and southern parts of the city, will be relocated to Royapuram.

The remaining services are expected to be extended to Anna Square, Chennai Central and Foreshore Estate, where they will terminate. Currently, each bus completes at least six trips per day, but this number is likely to decrease after the relocation.

Broadway, one of MTC’s oldest bus termini, currently handles approximately 5,100 arrivals and departures every day. The proposed temporary bus stand is about 1.7 km from Broadway, whereas other nearby bus stands such as Anna Square and Foreshore Estate are located 3 km and 8 km respectively.

“We are trying to accommodate the maximum number of buses at Royapuram. Buses from the northern parts of the city may be extended to Anna Square or Foreshore Estate, ensuring increased services for commuters in these areas,” said an official.

However, the number of trips per bus may decrease as vehicles will have to cover additional distances in both directions. “Minor route adjustments will be made to maintain connectivity to Broadway and other key areas,” the official added.