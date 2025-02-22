Chennai beaches come alive with turtle nesting, dolphin sightings

CHENNAI: After the mass death of Olive Ridley turtles last month, Chennai beaches have witnessed a wave of change with brisk nesting in the last few weeks, and the icing on the cake was regular sightings of dolphins very close to the shore.

According to the official data obtained by TNIE, a total of 194 nests were recorded, 20,994 eggs collected and 706 hatchlings released in the Chennai region during this nesting season as on February 19. The number of turtles washed ashore dead in Chennai stood at 1,130. Of the eight hatcheries in Chennai, Besant Nagar has witnessed the highest nesting so far.

The stretch between Marina and Neelankarai, monitored by the Students Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN) in coordination with the forest department, has recorded 80% of the total nesting in Chennai.

Shravan Krishnan, an SSTCN volunteer and member of Tamil Nadu State Board for Wildlife, said, “We are seeing a daily average of 10-15 nests. On Tuesday night, our volunteers secured 19 nests, the highest so far this season. Marina Beach, in particular, is witnessing heightened activity. This year, we have seen more nesting than the previous few years.”

Overall, in Tamil Nadu, a total of 1,231 nests are secured in 52 hatcheries. Cuddalore and Nagapattinam have topped the chart with 436 and 396 nests, respectively, so far.

Meanwhile, a meeting, chaired by additional chief secretary (Climate Change & Forests) Supriya Sahu, was convened on Thursday, in which head of forest force Srinivas R Reddy, district forest officers and conservator of forest from all eight coastal districts took part.