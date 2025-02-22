Chennai Metro Rail submits DPR for 21.76 km extension from Koyambedu to Pattabiram

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail plans to expand its network with the submission of a detailed project report for a new 21.76 km extension from Koyambedu to Pattabiram along the Outer Ring Road. The project, estimated to cost Rs 9,744 crore, aims to enhance connectivity across several key areas.

The proposed extension will commence at the existing Koyambedu metro station and traverse through bustling localities including Padi Pudhu Nagar, Mugappair, Ambattur, Thirumullaivoyal and Avadi before culminating at Pattabiram (ORR).

Along this route, passengers will enjoy seamless integration with important transport hubs such as Ambattur Easte Terminus & Ambattur OT, Avadi Railway Station and a major bus terminus, facilitating easier transfers and reducing travel times.

A standout feature of the project is the integration of three strategically located flyovers at Ambattur Estate Bus Depot junction, near Dunlop and right in front of Avadi bus stand. This is designed to optimise both project cost and implementation time by aligning the metro infrastructure with existing highway structures.

During the DPR submission, Chennai Metro Rail Managing Director M A Siddique presented the plan to Dr K Gopal, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Special Initiatives, along with T Archunan, Director (Projects), and other senior officials.