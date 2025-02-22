NHRC chief to launch UNITY INDIA forum to promote communal harmony in Chennai

CHENNAI: Justice V Ramasubramanian, Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission of India, will inaugurate UNITY INDIA, a national forum dedicated to promoting communal harmony on Saturday at the CPR Convention Centre in Chennai.

A release said the forum intends to bridge the trust deficit between Hindus and Muslims through various initiatives, including the creation of an easily accessible database documenting positive Hindu-Muslim interactions across the country, intellectually countering divisive narratives, and encouraging challenges to extremist interpretations of religion from within the communities.

The event will be attended by prominent speakers including Justice K Kannan (former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court), Justice P N Prakash (former Judge of Madras High Court), Prof Faizan Mustafa (Vice Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University in Patna), N L Rajah (senior advocate), Irshad Mecca (associate from Islamic Forum for the promotion of moderate thought), and A Faizur Rahman (secretary general from Islamic Forum for the promotion of moderate thought).