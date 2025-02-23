MTC bus rams road-roller on bridge, over 10 passengers hurt in Chennai

CHENNAI: More than 10 passengers travelling on an MTC bus were injured after it crashed into a stationary road roller parked on the Ennore flyover on Friday night, police said.

The bus was on its way from Vallalar Nagar to Ennore and was approaching the Ennore depot when the accident occurred. The crash with the road roller severely damaged the front and left side of the bus.

Three passengers sitting in the front suffered grievous injuries, while others were left with minor injuries. They were identified as Sunitha (19), Dhanalakshmi (45), and Nargis (20). They were rushed to the Stanley Medical College.

The Ennore police have registered a case and are investigating. Police said the road roller had been parked on the flyover for the last few days and was the contributing factor to the accident.