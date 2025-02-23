Pre-trial meetings must for speedy disposal of Pocso cases, says judge at seminar for lawyers

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Justice RN Manjula emphasised the importance of conducting pre-trial meetings in Pocso cases to ensure swift progress in trials. She was speaking at a seminar on the Pocso Act for prosecutors in Tamil Nadu, organised by Tulir - Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse in collaboration with the Directorate of Prosecution.

Special public prosecutors (SPPs) of Pocso courts, additional Pocso courts, mahila courts, and Juvenile Justice Boards, apart from deputy and assistant directors of prosecution across the state attended the seminar. When she inquired whether such meetings between judges, public prosecutors, and defense lawyers were being held before trial, public prosecutors present at the seminar said pre-trial meetings are currently convened only in a few districts, such as Chennai, Cuddalore, and Erode. She stated that these meetings would help prevent unnecessary adjournments and facilitate speedy disposal of cases.

Justice Manjula highlighted the need for public prosecutors to ensure that the affected children are brought to court during non-office hours to familiarise them with the environment. She stressed the importance of support persons in Pocso cases, urging the police and the District Child Protection Unit to maintain a list of such individuals, in addition to the legal assistance provided. She further stated that sending children involved in Pocso cases to children’s homes should be avoided as much as possible. If the accused is a family member, she said that the prosecution should work to prevent bail and ensure the child remains with their parents or a trusted guardian. D Lingeswaran, administrator general of TN elaborated on recent developments in the adjudication of Pocso cases and discussed challenges in strengthening the prosecution.

The seminar also covered topics such as the appreciation of medical evidence in Pocso cases, understanding forensic science laboratory reports, addressing vicarious trauma among professionals involved in handling Pocso cases. SPP Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, forensic sciences department director V Sivapriya, and professor Jagadeesh Narayana Reddy, HOD of forensic medicine and toxicology at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bengaluru, also spoke at the seminar.