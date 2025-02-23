Two CPI (Maoist) members evading arrest for a decade held in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Q Branch CID arrested two absconding CPI (Maoist) members in separate operations in Tamil Nadu. Both have allegedly been evading arrest for over a decade.

According to sources, Karthick alias Chinna Karthick was arrested in Chennai on Friday. A native of Theni, he had been absconding since 2011 and engaged in unlawful activities. He allegedly underwent arms training in Kerala to strengthen the party’s base in the junction of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The NIA Kochi had registered a case against him, and now another case has been registered against him by the Q Branch CID in Chennai. He was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

In another operation, Santhosh Kumar was also arrested in Hosur by Q Branch CID and the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad on Friday. He had been absconding for 11 years and was part of the CPI (Maoist) armed squad operating in forests of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He will be sent to judicial remand following inquiry.