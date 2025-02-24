Art beyond walls and borders

Have you seen the aerial view of Kasimedu fishing harbour? Do you know what our city’s temples look like at 4 am? What does it feel like to have the wind rush against your face at noon on Napier Bridge? Have you seen the intricate architectural carvings at the Government Museum aesthetically captured in a photo? These and more such images, paintings, and sculptors celebrating Chennai’s rich art and culture are on display to honour creativity and learning.
Over the weekend, as shoppers were moving through the corridors of VR Mall, their routine was interrupted by these photographs and more. They were intrigued by an unusual burst of colours, emotions, and stories on canvas. Artists from Chennai to Japan, hand painting to photography, emerging talents to renowned artists, everyone found a spot to project their work at the ‘Transcending Boundaries’ themed exhibition. The show presented by Madras Art Guild (MAG) for the fourth edition transforms the shopping space into a gallery of endless expression, where art goes beyond cultural, geographical, and personal limits.
“Chennai is a city that is deeply rooted in art and culture. Everyone has some reaction to what they see, and there is no right or wrong reaction. It is a very personal and internal feeling. But, with this exhibition, we are exposing the artists and bringing in audiences to appreciate these arts. ,” shares Sumi Gupta, curator of Madras Art Guild.
Art that unites
Echoing the thought, Sandeep Anand, a psychologist and a visitor at the show, shares, “It is amazing to see how different the city looks in photos because it’s not a perspective I usually take. They are the artist’s version of how they see most places in these photos. I have never looked at it as they have been portrayed in these photos. It is mind-opening to understand, but there is so much more to the city that I haven’t seen, like in the details.”
While Sandeep had quite a takeaway from the exhibition, the viewers of Sathya Narayanan’s depiction of Shiva as male and female through the form of ‘Ardhanarishvara’ have the same understanding. “They say, my painting gives them a new hope and makes them feel energised. And that is the whole point of creating that particular work,” shares Sathya, a college student.
On a 2*4 ft canvas, using an acrylic medium, Sathya created this painting in seven days to show that men and women are the same. “It is a Kerala mural but the subject is contemporary. In today’s world humans are facing several problems, one among them is gender inequality. This painting shows that they are not two different genders, they are not separate, but one and should be respected for who they are,” points out the artist.
Artists from the school level also participated in the art show. They re-created Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings by dressing up and posing like those characters. An unspoken mind using paper, wood, metal wire and thread, depicting human thoughts — some happy (shown with butterflies made of paper) thinking while some dark and sharp-edged (metal wires unkempt) thoughts. “The art created by kids might not have logic because they perceive events differently but they leave an impact on the viewer,” shares Siddharth, a viewer.
Cross culture canvas
Art is something that people may have been missing out on without realising, believes Sumi. Quoting Pablo Picasso, Sumi says, “The Spanish painter once said, ‘Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.’ Art is a calming experience and that is why these days art is consumed as therapy. Adding to that experience is this exhibition which is giving a similar exposure to thousands of audience who visit the mall every day.”
For the first time at this edition, UNESCO, the New York-based Arts for the Future Festival, and the Consulate General of Japan in Chennai have collaborated with MAG. Special kite-based artwork from Japan and traditional dress (Uchikake) worn by Samurai’s wives are on display. UNESCO’s work includes capturing women scientists in India and freezing a moment.
The exhibition features a diverse range of artworks, from vibrant paintings to intricate sculptures, each piece inviting viewers to pause and reflect. This interactive approach not only makes art accessible but also emphasises its role in fostering community and connection. Through this exhibition, Sumi hopes to inspire a renewed appreciation for the transformative power of art in everyday life.
Madras Art Guild is ongoing at VR Chennai until March 14.