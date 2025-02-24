Art beyond walls and borders

Have you seen the aerial view of Kasimedu fishing harbour? Do you know what our city’s temples look like at 4 am? What does it feel like to have the wind rush against your face at noon on Napier Bridge? Have you seen the intricate architectural carvings at the Government Museum aesthetically captured in a photo? These and more such images, paintings, and sculptors celebrating Chennai’s rich art and culture are on display to honour creativity and learning.

Over the weekend, as shoppers were moving through the corridors of VR Mall, their routine was interrupted by these photographs and more. They were intrigued by an unusual burst of colours, emotions, and stories on canvas. Artists from Chennai to Japan, hand painting to photography, emerging talents to renowned artists, everyone found a spot to project their work at the ‘Transcending Boundaries’ themed exhibition. The show presented by Madras Art Guild (MAG) for the fourth edition transforms the shopping space into a gallery of endless expression, where art goes beyond cultural, geographical, and personal limits.

“Chennai is a city that is deeply rooted in art and culture. Everyone has some reaction to what they see, and there is no right or wrong reaction. It is a very personal and internal feeling. But, with this exhibition, we are exposing the artists and bringing in audiences to appreciate these arts. ,” shares Sumi Gupta, curator of Madras Art Guild.