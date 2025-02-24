As police watch, mentally ill man dies in Tambaram attack

CHENNAI: A lawyer and law graduate were arrested late Saturday night for allegedly attacking a man with mental illness near the Tambaram bus stand and causing his death, even as police were attempting to defuse the situation. Police said the duo attacked the man after he banged on their “new car”.

The attack ended in them allegedly pushing Ranganathan (59) to the ground, leading to his death. Police said Ranganathan of Ayanavaram, was being treated for mental illness for three years. On Saturday night, passersby alerted police that he was obstructing traffic.

Two patrol officers reached the spot, took him aside, and contacted his family. They found he had left home a few days ago and his family was looking for him. As the cops were waiting with Ranganathan for his family, a car occupied by lawyer Manikandan (33), and law graduate Vinoth (28), parked nearby.

Pushed to ground, victim hit head against cement slab

The duo was heading to a family function and had stopped to buy bottles of water. Police said Ranganathan ran toward the car and banged on the door. Manikandan and Vinoth got down and allegedly began attacking him, claiming that their car was new.

Despite police intervention, Vinoth allegedly pushed Ranganathan to the ground, causing his head to hit a cement slab. He was severely injured and rushed to Chromepet Govt Hospital where he was declared dead. The police then arrested Manikandan & Vinoth.