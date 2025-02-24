Exploring umami: A culinary evening at Park Hyatt unveils the fifth taste

This set the stage for a compelling conversation between Vir Sanghvi, celebrated journalist, and food writer, and Dr Ana San Gabriel, a leading researcher on umami. “The important thing to understand,” Ana explained, “is that umami must be layered with other flavours to truly shine.”

Vir followed with his perspective on Indian cuisine. “It’s unlike sweetness, which we identify immediately. My theory is that Indian food has always been umami-rich, but we never quite recognised it as such. Butter chicken, dal makhani — these aren’t traditional Indian dishes, but they became popular because of their use of tomatoes, which are packed with umami.”

He drew another parallel with Japanese cuisine in India. “Here, sushi rolls are often filled with cooked ingredients, sometimes spiced to suit the local palate. But what makes them a success? There’s a bowl of soy sauce, and before eating, people drown their rolls in it. And what is that? Umami.”