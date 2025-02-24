Magnathon Marathon 2025: Chennaiites run for fitness and social impact

While most of the city was sleeping on Sunday morning, more than 5,000 individuals were running through the streets of Besant Nagar. These Chennaiites were part of the Magnathon Marathon 2025: Run for fitness, community, and a cause at Olcott Memorial High School. The marathon, conducted for the fourth edition by the Rajasthan Cosmo Club (RCC) Magnum Foundation is to spread the message ‘Say no to drugs’ and skill development.

Additionally, “the purpose of this marathon is to raise funds to ignite a life. The club indulges in activities like teaching tailoring and tally courses, grooming beauticians, and today with the money raised we will select 120 people and teach them Python and C++. It is more of upskilling underprivileged people,” explains Ramesh Kumar Surana, secretary of RCC Magnum. All the proceeds from this marathon will be going towards the skill development of the youth and women, aiming to create a lasting impact.