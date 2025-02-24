Shreya Ghoshal reflects on her musical journey and global influence ahead of Chennai concert

It was here in the city that Shreya became a part of the Tamil musical industry. She captivated audiences with soul-stirring renditions of Munbe Vaa En Anbe Vaa, Ninaithu Ninaithu, Kalvare, Unna Vida, Maayava Thooyava and many more, leaving an enduring musical legacy. Working with AR Rahman, composer of a few songs mentioned above, Shreya answers, “He is the god, not just for his music but also for his personality and the way he works. There’s always something to learn from him. When I sang for the first time in his studio, I was a little star-struck, and I continue to do that.”

It’s never easy to be a little casual in front of him. She continues, “I see his music has impacted generations and will continue to because, I feel, he has a direct Wi-Fi connection with the almighty.”

Another important composer, who has left a mark on her musical journey, is Ilaiyaraaja. “He is very intuitive,” expresses Shreya about the maestro, “and a collaborative composer who figures out in a short time what the potential of a singer or any musician is and takes the best out of that person.” She adds that his insight about what a song should be, how a song should be sung and why it should be like this is so deep that in one day you grow 10 years in knowledge. No crash course, workshop or master class can lead a musician to learn what working with Ilaiyaraaja teaches you.