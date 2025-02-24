Woman dies after being run over by van driven by minor in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old woman died after a van allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy hit her while she was drawing a kolam outside her house in Kancheepuram on Sunday morning. A case of death by negligence has been registered, and an inquiry is underway.
According to the Sivakanchi police, the boy is a Class XII student at a school in the locality. His father, Swaraj (name changed), runs a wholesale snacks business and delivers supplies to shops in and around Kancheepuram using the van. Since Swaraj does not drive, he hires a driver to operate the vehicle.
However, on Sunday, his son attempted to move the van and park it outside the house, according to police. As the boy started the vehicle and shifted gears, he inadvertently caused the car to move by pressing the accelerator. However, in panic, he pressed the accelerator again instead of applying the brakes while attempting to stop the vehicle, police said.
Losing control of the van, he ran over Saraswathi, a neighbour. The police stated that Saraswathi, who was busy drawing the kolam, did not hear the vehicle approaching. The impact of the accident left her severely injured. The van stopped only after hitting a two wheeler and a pushcart.
Onlookers who witnessed the incident rushed to her aid, pulling her out from under the van and taking her to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.
On getting information, the Sivakanchi police recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem.
The boy was detained for questioning, and a case of death by negligence was registered. A police source added that when the chargesheet is filed, the boy’s father, will also be named in the case.