Woman dies after being run over by van driven by minor in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old woman died after a van allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy hit her while she was drawing a kolam outside her house in Kancheepuram on Sunday morning. A case of death by negligence has been registered, and an inquiry is underway.

According to the Sivakanchi police, the boy is a Class XII student at a school in the locality. His father, Swaraj (name changed), runs a wholesale snacks business and delivers supplies to shops in and around Kancheepuram using the van. Since Swaraj does not drive, he hires a driver to operate the vehicle.

However, on Sunday, his son attempted to move the van and park it outside the house, according to police. As the boy started the vehicle and shifted gears, he inadvertently caused the car to move by pressing the accelerator. However, in panic, he pressed the accelerator again instead of applying the brakes while attempting to stop the vehicle, police said.