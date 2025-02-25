Chennai's Rehan Khan selected for the Champion of the Future Academy Program

Rehan, who started karting at the age of nine at the MECO FMSCI national karting in 2022, has grown in leaps and bounds since. “I saw very early in Rehan a flair and passion for speed. He loves to drive fast and is not scared of getting hurt. For a boy of that age (9 years), he showed a lot of maturity in handling the wheel. So I am happy that he took up motorsports,” said Rasheed Khan Ghouse, father of Rehan. “He is with at Msport Karting Team under the watchful eyes of Armaan Ebrahim. This is just the start and I want to encourage him to go up the ladder step by step,” added Raheed Khan.

One has to be supremely fit in motor sports as it is a very demanding sport and Rehan has joined Sports Dynamix to train under ace former Indian cricket team trainer Ramji Srinivasan. Now, Rehan’s exceptional talent has earned him a place in the globally recognised Champion of the Future Academy Program, where he will join 36 other karting prodigies from around the world. “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all my sponsors for believing in me and supporting my journey. Your trust and encouragement have played a vital role in helping me achieve my dreams, and I promise to continue striving for success both on and off the track,” Rehan, who idolises Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, said.