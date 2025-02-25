Chennai's Rehan Khan selected for the Champion of the Future Academy Program

Rehan Khan, the new karting sensation from Chennai, has been selected for the prestigious Champion of the Future Academy Program. The 11-year-old holds the fastest lap time on every FMSCI-approved track in his class across India. Currently a student at Don Bosco Egmore, Rehan is poised to take his talents to the international stage with the Champion of the Future Academy Program. Incidentally, Akbar Ebrahim, the current FMSCI President, is also a former student of Don Bosco, Egmore.
The Champions of the Future Academy Program spans six weekends. Introductory two days will be set for round 1 for the drivers to get acquainted with the material and officials and six double header race weekends, four of which being in Europe and two outside of the European Union. The aim of the Academy program is to increase the inclusion into professional kart racing through the arrive and drive concept. Promoted and hosted by RGMMC, the events will take place on high level circuits all around the world.
Rehan, who started karting at the age of nine at the MECO FMSCI national karting in 2022, has grown in leaps and bounds since. “I saw very early in Rehan a flair and passion for speed. He loves to drive fast and is not scared of getting hurt. For a boy of that age (9 years), he showed a lot of maturity in handling the wheel. So I am happy that he took up motorsports,” said Rasheed Khan Ghouse, father of Rehan. “He is with at Msport Karting Team under the watchful eyes of Armaan Ebrahim. This is just the start and I want to encourage him to go up the ladder step by step,” added Raheed Khan.
One has to be supremely fit in motor sports as it is a very demanding sport and Rehan has joined Sports Dynamix to train under ace former Indian cricket team trainer Ramji Srinivasan. Now, Rehan’s exceptional talent has earned him a place in the globally recognised Champion of the Future Academy Program, where he will join 36 other karting prodigies from around the world. “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all my sponsors for believing in me and supporting my journey. Your trust and encouragement have played a vital role in helping me achieve my dreams, and I promise to continue striving for success both on and off the track,” Rehan, who idolises Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, said.
As he embarks on this exciting new chapter of his career, Rehan is determined to build on his success in India and continue to raise the bar as he prepares to compete on the European circuit.
Champion of The Future Academy Calendar 2025: Round 1 (Feb 27-March 3): Kartódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal; Round 2 (April 9-13): Kartodromo Internacional Lucas Guerrero, Valencia, Spain; Round 3 (July 2-6): Pista Azzurra, Jesolo, Italy; Round 4 (Sept 17-21): Pannonia Ring Karting, Ostffyasszonyfa, Hungary; Round 5 (Nov 22-26): Lusail Go Karting Circuit, Doha, Qatar; Round 6 (Nov 22-26): Al Forsan International Kart Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.