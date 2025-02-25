Decoding the notes from the 'Ramayana's

The book not only familiarises readers with the different versions of the epic but also discusses some of the themes that have raised quite a few eyebrows and become topics of debate. For example, Lakshmana cutting off Shurpanaka’s nose, Rama slaying Bali by tricking him, and Sita being forced to undergo a trial by fire. “My idea was to highlight how various poets, ‘rishis’, and philosophers have addressed these plot points through different versions of the ‘Ramayana’. These incidents have been debated for thousands of years. No text or philosophy in India has gone unchallenged. There are no commandments of God that cannot be questioned in Indian thought. There is no infallible God or Gods for Indians,” he explains.

Another fascinating aspect Anand discusses is finding answers to some of the unanswered questions of the ‘Ramayana’ in the ‘Mahabharata’. Elaborating on this, Anand says, “The ‘Mahabharata’ has its own ‘Ramayana’, known as ‘Ramopakhyana’, which includes many details absent in other ‘Ramayana’s. Both the ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’ developed as ‘Dharma Shastras’, where the purpose of the story is to make people reflect on the nuances of Dharma. In Indian thought, the fruits of one’s Karma ripen sometimes in future births, leading many characters to experience their ‘Karmaphala’ (fruits of Karma) in their rebirths as ‘Mahabharata’ characters. Bali, who was killed by Rama, is reborn as Jara to take Krishna’s life in the ‘Mahabharata’. The ocean that Rama tamed to build the Rama Setu to Lanka returns to claim Dwaraka, Krishna’s city. The cyclical nature of Karma and ‘Janma’, and how it spares not even the ‘avataras’ of Vishnu, becomes evident when we read the ‘Mahabharata’ as a continuation of the ‘Ramayana’. This interconnectedness runs throughout all the ‘Puranas’.”

Ultimately, every step taken by every character in the Ramayana leads to a series of events. Be it Dasharatha granting boons to Kaikeyi, Rama and Lakshmana killing Tadaka, or the several immoral acts committed by Ravana that brought upon him eighteen curses, every action has a reaction. “The entire ancient thought can be simplified in one line – every Karma will have its ‘Karmaphala’. Ofcourse, there are texts that negate ‘Karma siddhanta’, but the ‘Ramayana’, ‘Mahabharata’, and other ‘Puranas’ use the theory of Karma as a foundation,” he signs off.