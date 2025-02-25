Keep driving through adventures

I’ve often wondered what it would be like to go on a very long road trip — those trips where you need to take an entire month off work, all responsibilities, and the comfort of home. I would meet new people, explore new terrains, watch sunrises and sunsets, and the stars in clear skies. And maybe… discover myself? It all sounded to me like a wonderful adventure. So I played ‘Keep Driving’— a management and strategy game where I’m just a dude with a car, with some very real-life events thrown at me as I went about my long driving trip. I confronted the horrors of flat tyres, potholes, hitchhikers — the works. In a way, even playing this game helped me discover myself. I discovered that I’m the last kind of person who should be doing any sort of cross-country road trip. I discovered that I’m only the kind of person who can play a videogame about driving for a couple of hours on a weekend. It’s a brilliant videogame. You should try it, too.

So, how does it all start? It’s the summer in the early 2000s. There’s a music festival happening at the end of this month. You don’t have a lot happening in life, and you figured, why not? Why don’t you just go on a long drive across the country? You don’t really need a lot to get started — a functional car, a driving license, some spending money and a couple of snacks would do. A map in front of you, you see there are a lot of different interesting routes you could take in the month ahead. A nice, relaxed trip, you think to yourself. Just you, the car, the long highways, and the wind in your hair.