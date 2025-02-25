Poonamallee bus hub to move to Kuthambakkam to improve rural connection in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the new mofussil terminus at Kuthambakkam soon to become operational, MTC has decided to shift all the 150 buses currently operating from Poonamallee to Kuthambakkam, with an intent to enhance connectivity for mofussil and long-distance travellers. As a result, the Poonamallee depot will be converted into a dedicated hub for maintenance and operation of 120 electric buses. The new terminus is situated 8.5 km from Poonamallee and 23.5 km from CMBT.

The Kuthambakkam mofussil bus terminus, located near Thirumazhisai along Chennai - Bengaluru NH and constructed by the CMDA at a cost of Rs 427 crore, is expected to be inaugurated in March. TNSTC and SETC buses plying to Vellore, Krishnagiri, Walajah, Hosur, Tirupattur, and Bengaluru will be shifted from CMBT to Kuthambakkam. The new terminus has been designed to decongest the city and its major arterial roads.

According to MTC officials, 170 MTC buses will be operated from the Kuthambakkam terminus. Currently, the Poonamallee depot manages about 1,000 arrivals and 1,000 departures daily to various parts of the city, including Avadi, Broadway, Tambaram, Redhills, CMBT, and other areas. “In addition to the 150 relocated buses, 10 new buses will be introduced on the route between CMBT and Kuthambakkam, and another 10 buses from KCBT to Kuthambakkam and other areas,” said an MTC official.

The Kuthambakkam terminus is located about 8km from Thiruninravur railway station. An official stated, “Bus routes will also be tweaked to improve connectivity to Thiruninravur railway station.”