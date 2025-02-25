Poonamallee bus hub to move to Kuthambakkam to improve rural connection in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the new mofussil terminus at Kuthambakkam soon to become operational, MTC has decided to shift all the 150 buses currently operating from Poonamallee to Kuthambakkam, with an intent to enhance connectivity for mofussil and long-distance travellers. As a result, the Poonamallee depot will be converted into a dedicated hub for maintenance and operation of 120 electric buses. The new terminus is situated 8.5 km from Poonamallee and 23.5 km from CMBT.
The Kuthambakkam mofussil bus terminus, located near Thirumazhisai along Chennai - Bengaluru NH and constructed by the CMDA at a cost of Rs 427 crore, is expected to be inaugurated in March. TNSTC and SETC buses plying to Vellore, Krishnagiri, Walajah, Hosur, Tirupattur, and Bengaluru will be shifted from CMBT to Kuthambakkam. The new terminus has been designed to decongest the city and its major arterial roads.
According to MTC officials, 170 MTC buses will be operated from the Kuthambakkam terminus. Currently, the Poonamallee depot manages about 1,000 arrivals and 1,000 departures daily to various parts of the city, including Avadi, Broadway, Tambaram, Redhills, CMBT, and other areas. “In addition to the 150 relocated buses, 10 new buses will be introduced on the route between CMBT and Kuthambakkam, and another 10 buses from KCBT to Kuthambakkam and other areas,” said an MTC official.
The Kuthambakkam terminus is located about 8km from Thiruninravur railway station. An official stated, “Bus routes will also be tweaked to improve connectivity to Thiruninravur railway station.”
MTC managing director T Prabhushankar told TNIE that buses will be redeployed to depots on the outskirts to accommodate the high volume of commuters travelling into the city during morning hours. “By operating buses originating from suburban areas towards the city, we can serve a larger number of commuters,” he said.
On Friday, Prabhushankar inspected the ongoing infrastructure upgrades at the Poonamallee depot, including the installation of charging facilities for e-buses and other commuter amenities.
Officials also mentioned that buses on route 66, currently running from Tambaram to Poonamallee via Kundrathur, will be extended to Kuthambakkam. A new service from Kuthambakkam to KCBT will also be introduced, connecting the two termini via the outer ring road.
Similarly, buses on routes 202/206 (KCBT - Avadi) will be rerouted via the outer ring road to meet demand. “The number of services on route 104 C (CMBT to KCBT via Chennai bypass) has already been increased from 10 to 30 buses. Depending on demand, the number of buses to Kuthambakkam will also be expanded,” officials added.
Change in services
170 MTC buses will be operated from the terminus
Buses on route 66, currently running from Tambaram to Poonamallee via Kundrathur, will be extended to Kuthambakkam
10 new buses will be introduced on the route between CMBT and Kuthambakkam
10 new buses from KCBT to Kuthambakkam