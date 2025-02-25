Vidya Varadarajan's 'AKA Detective Series' brings Bengaluru's charm to children's mysteries

This dual perspective inspired her AKA Detective Series, set in Bengaluru and aimed at children aged 10–13. “When I read Nancy Drew and The Hardy Boys, I understood the cultural references and lingo. But children today are already aware of the world. What they don’t have are stories that reflect their lives and reinforce their identity,” she explains. “I don’t want my children to stop reading to ask me what blancmange means. I want them to nod along knowingly as I describe ‘a plate which had more chutneys than idlis.’”

Her first book, My Blue Elephant (2019), explored how children handle secrets. But it’s the AKA Detective Series that’s making waves. The first book, The Mystery of the Graveyard Gold, follows three children — Karthik, Aarav, and Asha — as they stumble upon a pot of gold in a Bengaluru graveyard. The second, The Mystery of the Missing Geometry Boxes, hits closer to home. “The principal’s rant in The Mystery of the Missing Geometry Boxes has a line that hooked itself in my memory. The original line yelled out during assembly was: ‘How shameless are you students to steal, not one, not two… but seven geometry boxes?!’” Vidya laughs. “I remember thinking, a) why were we being yelled at as though all of us were guilty, b) which idiotic thief was going to raise their hand and say sorry, and c) why would anyone need to steal more than one geometry box? And that last question got me thinking…”