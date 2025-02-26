The ultimate pickleball guide

3. NetFit Pickleball Club — Akkarai

If you’re looking for a top-tier playing experience with professional-quality courts, NetFit Pickleball Club has you covered. The facility features synthetic courts with cushion coating, a technology used in professional venues to enhance comfort and reduce impact. Bharath Raj Srinivasan, the owner, shares, “We are giving state-of-the-art facilities. Whatever the technology they use — it’s called a synthetic court. Normally, you can put a concrete surface and paint on it, but what we do is we have cushion coating. It’s what they use in professional places. It provides professional comfort. It’s a little thick, soft, and made for the game. It’s imported, and we get that quality. We provide balls that are used in tournaments internationally. We provide carbon fiber racquets, and floodlights are present.”

Having played multiple racquet sports, Bharath was drawn to pickleball for its accessibility and unique blend of techniques. “I play almost all the racquet sports, and this sport is a culmination of multiple racquet sports. It’s easy and less tiring for the players. That’s what inspired me to start this,” he explains. Despite being open for just a few months, NetFit has already made a name for itself among Chennai’s pickleball community.