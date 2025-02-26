The ultimate pickleball guide

Chennai’s got a new obsession, and no, it’s not another filter coffee spot or a dosa place claiming to be the best in town. It’s pickleball — the sport that’s somehow got everyone from college kids to corporate uncles ditching their badminton racquets and debating the best dink shot. If you’ve scrolled past at least one reel of a match or heard a friend casually mention “let’s play pickle,” you know, it’s officially a thing. But where do you actually go to play? Whether you’re a seasoned player or just looking for a new way to sweat out last night’s kotthu parotta, we’ve rounded up the best pickleball venues in the city — straight from the people who built them.
1. Pickle On Top — 31/20 Balfour Road, Kilpauk
Nestled in Kilpauk, Pickle On Top offers a scenic terrace setup overlooking the lush greenery of Bains School campus. Unlike commercial sports complexes, this space provides a more intimate and safe environment, making it a favourite among families and kids. Prasanna Parameshwaran, the owner, explains, “My court is on a terrace floor which overlooks Bains school campus with a lot of greenery, and it’s not in a big commercial establishment. So practically comfortable for family and particularly kids to feel safe. I am a tennis player and could see this sport can be played by anyone who has played very little racquet sport experience. It attracts young and old alike and helps people to connect over sport. My motivation to start at my place was to be able to get young kids to pick up a sport rather than be stuck in the virtual world. With close proximity to many schools, I wanted kids to come and play or learn a new sport.”
2. Paddle Rattle — Kilpauk
For those looking for a high-end playing experience, Paddle Rattle in Kilpauk delivers just that. The facility boasts three all-weather indoor courts with multi-layer cushioning, designed to minimise knee impact while maintaining the fast pace of the game. Thoughtfully placed lighting ensures optimal visibility without the distractions of glare and shadows. Pratick Gulecha, one of the partners, shares, “At Paddle Rattle, we’ve created a premium pickleball experience that stands out for several reasons. Our all-weather indoor courts ensure uninterrupted play, whether it’s scorching heat or heavy rain. The three state-of-the-art courts feature multi-layer cushioning, minimising knee impact while maintaining the fast pace of the game. Thoughtfully designed lighting provides even illumination, eliminating glare and shadows for optimal visibility. Ample parking right outside makes access hassle-free for all players. With three courts under one roof, Paddle Rattle is the perfect venue for both structured training programmes and high-intensity competitive matches — something few places offer.” He adds, “The most rewarding moment came early on — when my dad, who was initially skeptical about this venture, was among the first to step onto the court. Hearing him swear after missing a shot was all the approval I needed! Beyond that, seeing people in their 40s and 50s play with the energy of professionals reinforces the impact of an active lifestyle.”
3. NetFit Pickleball Club — Akkarai
If you’re looking for a top-tier playing experience with professional-quality courts, NetFit Pickleball Club has you covered. The facility features synthetic courts with cushion coating, a technology used in professional venues to enhance comfort and reduce impact. Bharath Raj Srinivasan, the owner, shares, “We are giving state-of-the-art facilities. Whatever the technology they use — it’s called a synthetic court. Normally, you can put a concrete surface and paint on it, but what we do is we have cushion coating. It’s what they use in professional places. It provides professional comfort. It’s a little thick, soft, and made for the game. It’s imported, and we get that quality. We provide balls that are used in tournaments internationally. We provide carbon fiber racquets, and floodlights are present.”
Having played multiple racquet sports, Bharath was drawn to pickleball for its accessibility and unique blend of techniques. “I play almost all the racquet sports, and this sport is a culmination of multiple racquet sports. It’s easy and less tiring for the players. That’s what inspired me to start this,” he explains. Despite being open for just a few months, NetFit has already made a name for itself among Chennai’s pickleball community.
4. Picklersss by Sports Den — Kolapakkam, Mandavelli, and Royapettah
With its 24/7 availability and semi-indoor courts, Picklersss by Sports Den stands out as a go-to destination for pickleball lovers who want to play at any time of the day. Spanning across Kolapakkam, Mandavelli, and Royapettah, these courts focus on providing a top-notch playing experience while fostering a welcoming and inclusive community. Sooraj Viswanathan, the visionary behind Picklersss, shares, “Picklersss by Sports Den emphasises on quality of courts and ambience it creates. We are unique in a way because we have a semi-indoor setup and open 24/7, 365 days a year. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world. India is catching up with this pace of growth. The Kolapakkam centre is our third venue, with the first and second venue in Mandavelli and Royapettah respectively.” He adds, “The rewarding part of it is that we love to see and have been seeing a lot of people from varied age groups, starting from as young as 3-4 years to as old as 65-70 years, coming and playing in our facilities. Our aim is to develop a healthy community through this sport and encourage more people to come and play this sport. We are price-friendly too.”
5. Smashville Tennis & Pickleball Centre — Injambakkam
At Smashville, pickleball isn’t just a game — it’s a high-performance experience. “Our courts are among the few in Chennai that meet international standards,” says founder Navneeth Baskaran. Unlike the common concrete base, Smashville uses a bitumen base with imported acrylic surfacing, offering players better bounce and reduced impact on the knees. The ample setback space ensures players have room to fully engage in the game without constraints.
A former National Champion in Tennis, Navneeth originally planned to establish tennis courts but quickly saw pickleball’s potential. “Its age-agnostic nature and ease of playability caught my attention, making it appealing to a broad spectrum of people,” he shares. Beyond the sport itself, it’s the thriving community at Smashville that makes it special. “It’s wonderful to meet and socialise with people from diverse and interesting backgrounds. I can’t think of a better way to socialise, play a fun game, and burn off calories than pickleball.”
Smashville has already made a mark on the city’s pickleball scene, hosting one of Chennai’s biggest prize-money tournaments last month, drawing 83 entries, as Navneeth puts it, “a smash hit.”