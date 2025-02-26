‘U’ shaped flyover, foot overbridge opened on OMR

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday, inaugurated the second ‘U’-shaped flyover and a foot overbridge (FOB) at the Tidel Park junction on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

The flyover enables vehicles from ECR to reach Madhya Kailash without stopping at a signal to turn right. Another arm of the flyover connects to CSIR Road in Taramani, easing traffic congestion for commuters travelling to Taramani and Perungudi from Thiruvanmiyur.

Spanning 510 metres in length and 8.5 metres in width, the two-lane, unidirectional flyover was built at a cost of Rs 27.5 crore.

Additionally, a new foot overbridge has been integrated with the existing FOB above OMR, connecting Thiruvanmiyur MRTS, Tidel Park and nearby IT companies.

This 155-metre-long, 5.5-metre-wide FOB, constructed at a cost of Rs 11.3 crore, is equipped with escalators to facilitate pedestrian movement across West Avenue Road, ensuring safe access to the MRTS station, Tidel Park and other locations.

The first “U”-shaped flyover, aimed at improving traffic flow from SRP Tools to Thiruvanmiyur Bus Stand, was completed at Indira Nagar Junction two years ago.

Officials said decisions regarding traffic signal modifications will be made in the coming days.