Women honoured at M.O.P. Yuva Sammaan Awards for reaching milestones

We all have dreams — some want to earn a Michelin star at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, some aspire to stand on the Olympic podium, and some simply hope to make a mark in their chosen field. For the young women honoured at the 7th edition of the M.O.P. Yuva Sammaan Awards, their dreams weren’t just aspirations but milestones they had already conquered.
The event at the auditorium of M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women felt like an academic version of a prestigious awards ceremony. Opening with the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, followed by a short video showcasing the college’s achievements and its mascot, Vidhya — a girl proudly holding a gold cup.
Chief Guest Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, was introduced with a video tribute before being welcomed on stage alongside principal Archana Prasad. As part of the college’s tradition, a tree was planted in her honour, and she received a memento. She expressed her deep connection to academia. “Every time I step inside a college, my heart skips a beat because this is where I belong. I was a teacher for more than 13 years, and this is my passionate home ground. A teacher never retires.” She lauded the college’s impact, calling it “more than just an educational institution — it’s a movement,” and ended her speech by rephrasing the final line of Rudyard Kipling’s poem ‘If’ making it female-centric.
The evening was filled with performances — a soulful musical act, followed by an energetic Garba performance that brought the college’s lively culture to life. The moment everyone had been waiting for arrived as the jury was felicitated, and the awards segment began.
Thulasimathi Murugesan, Arjuna Awardee and Paris Paralympics silver medallist in para-badminton, reflected on her journey, saying, “My parents raised me as equal to an able-bodied athlete. I was a national gold medallist in squash before switching to para-badminton. I sacrificed two years of veterinary medicine to pursue this sport, competing in 15 countries and winning several medals before securing my spot at the Paris Paralympics.”
Entrepreneurship awardee Tanishaa Bhansali, an Instagram coach and consultant, shared, “I’ve trained 40,000 people worldwide. Instagram isn’t just about consuming content; it’s about creating. My brother once told me, ‘When you’re in a job, whether you do an average or great job, you’ll get the same paycheque. But as an entrepreneur, everything is on you.’ That’s when I realised it’s all about taking risks and getting inspired.” Today, she has a following of over 300,000.
In Performing Arts, Kalai Ilamani S Sruuthi spoke about her lifelong dedication to the stage. “My journey began at three, and there was no looking back. One of my most cherished memories is performing multifaceted acts at five in front of 1,500 people. In 2019, I received the Kalai Ilamani title. My love for theatre has been recognised by the Asia Book of Records, among others.”
The awardees took the stage, each dressed to represent their field — Thulasimathi in formal sports attire, Tanishaa in business wear, and Sruuthi in a dazzling traditional ensemble. After another round of performances, a special recognition award was presented to Divya Abhishek, who has been instrumental in advancing gender diversity and mentorship. “Education is the key to nurturing leaders, and my vision is to ensure women are supported through mentorship opportunities.”
The evening was not just a celebration of individual success, but also an inspiration for every young woman in the audience to chase her own version of greatness.