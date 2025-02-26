Women honoured at M.O.P. Yuva Sammaan Awards for reaching milestones

We all have dreams — some want to earn a Michelin star at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, some aspire to stand on the Olympic podium, and some simply hope to make a mark in their chosen field. For the young women honoured at the 7th edition of the M.O.P. Yuva Sammaan Awards, their dreams weren’t just aspirations but milestones they had already conquered.

The event at the auditorium of M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women felt like an academic version of a prestigious awards ceremony. Opening with the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, followed by a short video showcasing the college’s achievements and its mascot, Vidhya — a girl proudly holding a gold cup.

Chief Guest Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, was introduced with a video tribute before being welcomed on stage alongside principal Archana Prasad. As part of the college’s tradition, a tree was planted in her honour, and she received a memento. She expressed her deep connection to academia. “Every time I step inside a college, my heart skips a beat because this is where I belong. I was a teacher for more than 13 years, and this is my passionate home ground. A teacher never retires.” She lauded the college’s impact, calling it “more than just an educational institution — it’s a movement,” and ended her speech by rephrasing the final line of Rudyard Kipling’s poem ‘If’ making it female-centric.