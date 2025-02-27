Gas leak sparks scare at city plant; TNPCB says it’s only steam, emission within limits

CHENNAI: After a cloud of gas emerged from Coromandel International Limited’s (CIL) plant at Ennore on Wednesday morning, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials inspected the plant and confirmed that only steam had leaked from the economiser unit.

Employees at Ashok Leyland’s adjacent foundry division noticed mist-like formations from CIL’s facility around 9 am, causing eye and throat irritation, some employees told TNIE. However, no one required hospitalisation or medical treatment.

“I was working at the plant when we suddenly experienced eye irritation, a foul smell, and mild breathing difficulty. Someone pressed the emergency button, and the management swiftly moved us to a room,” an Ashok Leyland employee said. Normalcy resumed within 30 minutes, employees added.

A TNPCB official stated that at 8.45 am, a steam leak was detected in the first economiser of sulphuric acid plant 2 at CIL. The economiser removes excess heat from sulphur dioxide, produced during the sulphur melting process, by passing water through a coil. The cooled sulphur dioxide is then converted into sulphur trioxide with a catalyst. The leak is suspected to have been caused by a puncture in the economiser’s steam coil.