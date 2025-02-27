Magical drips of humour

What happened next was nothing short of miraculous. Encouraged by the game, the boy sat up for the first time since his surgery. He took the glass of water from his mother and drank. Behind him, doctors and nurses applauded. In that moment, through storytelling and play, the clowns had done what medicine alone couldn’t — they had made healing feel possible.

Hospital clowning, as a concept, is largely Western. When The Little Theatre introduced it in Chennai in 2015, they had to rethink everything — from the makeup to the mannerisms — to make it culturally relevant. “There’s a real fear of clowns in some people,” says KK. “So we had to find a way to make them approachable, human, yet special. We toned down the exaggerated Western-style makeup, changed the vocabulary we used, and adapted the humour to fit Indian sensibilities.”

It took years of trial and error — understanding how different communities respond to humour, learning which cultural references resonate, and adjusting performances accordingly. Today, the programme is thriving, with trained clowns visiting hospitals weekly, bringing moments of lightness to an otherwise heavy space.

At the end of the day, hospital clowning isn’t just about making people laugh — it’s about making them feel human again. “A hospital treats the body,” KK says. “We treat the spirit.”

And in those sterile hallways, where sickness can feel overwhelming, a little bit of humour goes a long way.