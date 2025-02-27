Nigerian drug supplier arrested in Mumbai in Chennai cocaine peddling case

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian man from Mumbai, who was identified as a drug supplier, as part of its ongoing investigation into a cocaine peddling gang.

The anti narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU) arrested Eko Nathaniel Chibuzor from Mumbai and seized 5g of cocaine from him. He was brought to Chennai on a transit remand and sent to a prison here.

Two others, V Purushottaman (32) of Urapakkam and A Ramkumar Raju (37) of Greams road were also arrested in the case registered on January 25.

ANIU and the Choolaimedu police, which were involved in the operation, had then arrested 14 people and seized around 60g of cocaine, 1.15 kg of ganja and their mobile phones. Some of them included people who worked in a private restobar and supplied to customers.

Based on interrogation of the accused, other members of the network were tracked which led to the arrest of Mayur Purot, S Waran Grake Kani (28) of Chengalpattu and S Surendran (35) of Thiruvanmiyur four days ago. Information given by them led to the latest arrests, police said.