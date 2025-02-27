Touching lives with colours

Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” says Helen Keller. World NGO Day, which falls on February 27, honours the tireless efforts of non-governmental organisations. In a profit-driven world, these organisations provide the balance needed and a deeper purpose to our existence. Art often becomes a perfect tool to make a difference and NGOs use it generously to do so; for art does have the power to heal and to impact lives. Let’s pay tribute to some of the NGOs that have been touching lives with art.

Art for inclusion

Initiated in 2016 by Poornima Sukumar, a Bangalore-based artist, the Aravani Art Project is an art collective that brings together people from the transgender community to collaborate and create art. Although it started as a local initiative, the NGO’s projects have now expanded to other countries, crossing geographical boundaries. With a mission to change the way society views the LGBTQIA+ community, they paint murals on city walls that tell their stories. And why street walls? — because it is often on the streets that the community members are subjected to harassment and hence, these large, colourful wall murals signify their inclusion in society and help to reclaim public spaces for alternate voices.

The organisation had its first gallery exhibition last week to celebrate its nine year journey. The Mumbai show prodded the viewer to ponder over the duality with which society treats transgenders. While being treated as sacred beings during their cultural events like the Koovagam festival, the reality of their daily life is far different. The founder, Poornima Sukumar rightly states, “ Space is what everybody is fighting for. Not just physical space but a space in society where they can express themselves and feel respected.”