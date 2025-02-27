Traffic plan at Tidel Park Junction delayed due to congestion from CMRL work

CHENNAI: Even as two “U”-shaped flyovers at Indira Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur on Rajiv Gandhi Salai have been thrown open for vehicular movement, state highways and traffic police have postponed the plan to convert the Tidel Park Junction into a bi-directional signal.

This decision is primarily due to the narrowing of Rajiv Gandhi Salai from a four-lane road (including service lane) to a double lane (six metres) because of CMRL construction work in Thiruvanmiyur-Indira Nagar section. As a result, vehicles coming from Thuraipakkam and Thiruvanmiyur (on the “U”-shaped flyover) converge at the narrow section in Thiruvanmiyur-Indira Nagar section, leading to a huge vehicular congestion.

“At present, motorists from Thuraipakkam and SRP Tools are permitted to turn right to access Thiruvanmiyur, ECR, and Adyar,” said officials from Traffic Police and Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC).

The proposal to change the Tidel Park Junction signal from four-way to bi-directional configuration was part of the “Development of Comprehensive Integrated Traffic Infrastructure at Tidel Park Junction” scheme initiated in 2019 to ease congestion on OMR and its connecting roads. The proposal includes construction of two “U”-shaped flyovers, foot over bridge at Tidel Park and widening of carriageway in Rajiv Gandhi Salai at a cost of Rs 108.13 crore.