Traffic plan at Tidel Park Junction delayed due to congestion from CMRL work

CHENNAI: Even as two “U”-shaped flyovers at Indira Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur on Rajiv Gandhi Salai have been thrown open for vehicular movement, state highways and traffic police have postponed the plan to convert the Tidel Park Junction into a bi-directional signal.
This decision is primarily due to the narrowing of Rajiv Gandhi Salai from a four-lane road (including service lane) to a double lane (six metres) because of CMRL construction work in Thiruvanmiyur-Indira Nagar section. As a result, vehicles coming from Thuraipakkam and Thiruvanmiyur (on the “U”-shaped flyover) converge at the narrow section in Thiruvanmiyur-Indira Nagar section, leading to a huge vehicular congestion.
“At present, motorists from Thuraipakkam and SRP Tools are permitted to turn right to access Thiruvanmiyur, ECR, and Adyar,” said officials from Traffic Police and Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC).
The proposal to change the Tidel Park Junction signal from four-way to bi-directional configuration was part of the “Development of Comprehensive Integrated Traffic Infrastructure at Tidel Park Junction” scheme initiated in 2019 to ease congestion on OMR and its connecting roads. The proposal includes construction of two “U”-shaped flyovers, foot over bridge at Tidel Park and widening of carriageway in Rajiv Gandhi Salai at a cost of Rs 108.13 crore.
According to the proposed plans, vehicles travelling from Thuraipakkam/SRP Tools should take a detour of an additional 1 km and use the flyover at Indira Nagar to make a U-turn. From there, motorists will find Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue Road on their left, providing access to Adyar/R.A. Puram. Those heading towards ECR (Thiruvanmiyur/Kottivakkam) can continue driving and take a left turn. However, this plan could not be implemented due to severe congestion caused by the narrow road.
With the second U-shaped flyover at the Tidel Park Junction opening for public use on Tuesday, the traffic police have implemented new restrictions. Vehicles coming from ECR are no longer permitted to take a right turn towards the Madhya Kailash junction. Instead, motorists are directed to take a free left onto the flyover to proceed towards Indira Nagar.
A traffic police official said, “On a trial basis, we are allowing vehicles to travel straight from Thuraipakkam towards Indira Nagar when there is no congestion. If vehicles take this detour, a section of vehicles can be diverted towards Adyar through Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue Road. This will increase the utilisation of the linked road, ultimately helping to reduce congestion.”
R Rajeev Rajan, a resident of Kottivakkam, said, “The CMRL work should be expedited. The signal should only be made bi-directional once the damage on the OMR road is repaired. Additionally, a traffic police personnel should be stationed here permanently.”