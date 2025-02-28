Affordable Art India opens new vantage points

Art has long been considered a luxury — something to be admired from a distance in galleries, owned by collectors, and reserved for those who can afford it. But what if art could be accessible to everyone, not just as spectators but as owners of something unique and meaningful? This is the vision behind Affordable Art India, an initiative that aims to break down barriers in the art world by making original artworks available at prices that don’t intimidate.
For the first time, Affordable Art India has come to Chennai with an exhibition at The Folly, Amethyst, till March 2. Founded by Srila Chatterjee, also the force behind Baro Market and 47-A, the initiative brings together an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary Indian art forms — Ajrakh, Bengal Pattachitra, Bhil, Batik, Gond, and more. The exhibition showcases works by artists like Zainab Tambawala, known for her breathtaking watercolour pieces, and Shakil Ahmed Khatri, a master craftsman redefining Batik. Ladakh Art Palace presents intricate Tibetan Buddhist Thangka paintings, while Dolon Kudu’s sculptural clay pieces, which have earned her the title of ‘pinch potter’, are also on display.
“I think all of ‘life’ inspires my style, artistic or otherwise! Everything I read, everywhere I travel, all the people I meet and all the art and craft that one sees and experiences through all of this,” says Srila Chatterjee, explaining the philosophy behind the exhibition. “The work at our show reflects the wide range of life and world that the artists come from.”
Beyond just showcasing art, the initiative is about shifting perceptions. “Art and all the magical things it does to one’s being and one’s soul cannot be the birthright of only a few privileged people,” Srila emphasises. “As long as we believe that art is uplifting and inspiring, we must ensure every single person on the planet has a chance to choose for that to happen to him or her.”
Among the pieces on display is Jit Chowdhury’s ‘Urban Soul 2’, created using thin strips of shola on board, painted with natural indigo and alta. “I love it because it reminds me so much of the Calcutta I grew up in: the ubiquitous rickshaws that were hand-pulled, often carrying not just passengers but also their pets, their gods for worship, and their households!” Srila shares. “The Art Deco architecture of the city continues to dominate certain neighbourhoods, and the rickshaw-wallah here seems to be pulling on, oblivious to his surroundings, helping to advertise the new circus in town!”
The exhibition is also a conversation between tradition and modernity. “Traditional skills come down generations, but each generation is different and time evolves — which means the tradition evolves too,” Srila explains. “The best thing we can do to preserve our traditional skills is to let them speak in contemporary voices: let the skills stay the same but keep the expression and the voice adapting constantly to the times.”
For those new to collecting art, Srila offers simple advice: don’t think of it as an investment, think of it as something that enhances your everyday life. “There is always something special about an artwork that is only yours — and not a reproduction available to anyone.”
With prices starting at `2,000, Affordable Art India is a rare opportunity for Chennai’s art lovers to take home an original piece without hesitation. “The exhibition itself has been a testament to the power of art to bring people together, spark conversations, and inspire new perspectives,” Srila says.
And for those who fall in love with what they see, there’s more to look forward to. “Two of the artists you will see at this show, Ruchi Bakshi and Zainab Tambawala, will soon have really special solo exhibitions at our gallery 47-A in Bombay,” Srila reveals. “And with every show we do, we find new works and new artists, so it’s always exciting to see what we have coming!”