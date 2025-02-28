Affordable Art India opens new vantage points

Art has long been considered a luxury — something to be admired from a distance in galleries, owned by collectors, and reserved for those who can afford it. But what if art could be accessible to everyone, not just as spectators but as owners of something unique and meaningful? This is the vision behind Affordable Art India, an initiative that aims to break down barriers in the art world by making original artworks available at prices that don’t intimidate.

For the first time, Affordable Art India has come to Chennai with an exhibition at The Folly, Amethyst, till March 2. Founded by Srila Chatterjee, also the force behind Baro Market and 47-A, the initiative brings together an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary Indian art forms — Ajrakh, Bengal Pattachitra, Bhil, Batik, Gond, and more. The exhibition showcases works by artists like Zainab Tambawala, known for her breathtaking watercolour pieces, and Shakil Ahmed Khatri, a master craftsman redefining Batik. Ladakh Art Palace presents intricate Tibetan Buddhist Thangka paintings, while Dolon Kudu’s sculptural clay pieces, which have earned her the title of ‘pinch potter’, are also on display.

“I think all of ‘life’ inspires my style, artistic or otherwise! Everything I read, everywhere I travel, all the people I meet and all the art and craft that one sees and experiences through all of this,” says Srila Chatterjee, explaining the philosophy behind the exhibition. “The work at our show reflects the wide range of life and world that the artists come from.”