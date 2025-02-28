Despite residents’ opposition, Chennai corporation to go ahead with Kodungaiyur incinerator plant

CHENNAI: Despite opposition from Kodungaiyur residents, the corporation on Thursday adopted a resolution at the council meeting to implement the waste-to-energy incinerator plant in the area.

The project will cover an integrated waste processing facility at Kodungaiyur including the waste to energy incinerator, material recovery facility, Bio-CNG plant, and composting centre and carried out in a DBFOT model.

Around 6,150 tonnes of solid waste is being collected by the Greater Chennai Corporation from Zone 1 to 15. When 90% waste is segregated and sent for recycling at various solid waste processing facilities in Chennai, the other non-segregated waste is being transported to the landfill. The GCC plans to use these non-recyclable and burnable waste for processing of waste to energy plants that turns waste into usable energy, such as heat or electricity.

G Sundarrajan from Poovulagin Nanbargal said, “The GCC’s move to install an incinerator despite the opposition is unfair and undemocratic. North Chennai is already polluted and this move will cause significant health issues to the public.”

During the council meeting, A Theerthy, Ward 22 councillor, also raised safety concerns for the employees at the GCC’s Bio-CNG plant at Manali where an employee died in a fire. In response, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said the corporation has set up a consultant to inspect and submit a report in a week.

The GCC also adopted a resolution to shut down around 168 micro composting centres and 137 material recovery facilities.